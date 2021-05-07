Casino City’s Friday Five: More Atlantic City casino renovations edition

Last weekend, we saw Las Vegas officially increase its capacity limits
with hopes of being at 100% capacity beginning 1 June. While that is a major change for those visiting Sin City, it isn’t the only difference. Earlier this week, The Palms Casino Resort
was sold by Red Rock Resorts. In addition, we also have an online contest at Intertops, a new sportsbook in Nevada, more renovations coming to an Atlantic City resort and multiple jackpots paid out by The Venetian Las Vegas
.
Let’s begin with some big winners:5. April jackpots at The Venetian in Las Vegas
April proved to be very lucky for guests of The Venetian Las Vegas, which paid out more than $4.5 million in slot jackpots.
Three of the wins occurred hours apart from each other on Sunday, 18 April, on machines of various denominations and games.
- One guest turned a $300 bet into a $160,000 win when three triple diamond symbols showed up on Diamond Queen.
- Another guest hit three double jackpot symbols on a $5 bet to win more than $116,000.
- And finally, a guest hit a royal flush on a video poker machine turning a $25 bet into $200,000.
Roger L. from Arizona turned $5 into $2.9 million on the afternoon of 27 April, when winning symbols lined up on an IGT Wheel of Fortune Slots game to activate the top progressive jackpot. 4. Fiesta Time casino contest at Intertops Casino Red
A new casino bonus contest inspired by Cinco de Mayo celebrations started this week at Intertops Casino Red
and continues until the end of the month.
During the $120,000 Fiesta Time casino bonus contest, players will compete for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 every week until 31 May.
Every week, the 300 players with the most points win bonuses. The top 20 players each week are entered in a final draw for another $1,000. 3. Circa Sports adds sportsbook at The Pass Casino
On Monday, Circa Sports opened its fifth Southern Nevada book at The Pass Casino
in Henderson, Nevada.
The book offers pedestrian access right off Water Street and features two kiosks and three betting windows. Guests can grab a drink at the adjacent Pass Bar, with high-top tables and chairs presenting a prime viewing spot to catch the action on several big-screen TVs.
“I’ve always been a fan of Water Street in Henderson, so to launch our fifth Circa Sports book at The Pass is a big moment for Circa Sports,” said Derek Stevens, Circa Sports CEO and downtown Las Vegas casino operator. “Owner Joe DeSimone and his team have done a wonderful job reinventing this property, and we look forward to reaching a new range of customers here.”
This news comes just over a month after Circa opened another sportsbook
at Tuscany Suites and Casino
in Las Vegas.
Not to mention, Circa has another sportsbook
at the newest downtown Las Vegas resort, Circa Resort & Casino
. This book is home to a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen capable of playing up to 19 games at once. 2. San Manuel Gaming to acquire The Palms Casino Resort
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority announced a definitive agreement to acquire The Palms Casino Resort, just off The Las Vegas Strip, from Red Rock Resorts.
The transaction is expected to close later in 2021.
After 35 years of operating San Manuel Casino in Highland, CA, this announcement reflects a milestone for San Manuel.
"Today represents an important step for the Tribe and its long-term economic diversification strategy,” said San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez. “On behalf of the Tribe, we are thankful for the opportunity to join a community that we have come to know and appreciate.”1. Hard Rock Casino Atlantic City to put $20 million toward renovations
One week after Caesars Entertainment unveiled plans to pour $400 million into its Atlantic City properties
, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Atlantic City
announced the resort will reinvest a minimum of $20 million in capital improvements including suite renovations, the opening of a new Starbucks, additional slots and table games, a new dining outlet and a refresh of beachfront amenities.
The majority of the investment will go towards renovating 66 Celebrity and 25 Roxy suites. Additionally, all standard hotel rooms have been improved with new flatscreen television monitors and LED lighting. The upgraded suites and rooms provide an attractive luxury escape for tourists visiting Atlantic City.
The new Starbucks is scheduled to open late May and is located with Boardwalk access adjacent to the Hard Rock Cafe, expanding and elevating customer amenities. The resort will unveil a new dining outlet to be announced soon and opening this summer.
Additional gaming units will be created in the Asian and High Limit areas as a positive response to the demand generated from seven consecutive months of gaming revenue growth. The main casino floor and cage areas will also be expanded with added table games and slot machines.
Upgrades will be made to the Hard Rock Beach Bar including new restrooms and more than 1,000 beach chairs.
It was almost three years ago that the Hard Rock celebrated its grand opening on the famed Atlantic City Boulevard, after spending $500 million to renovate the former Trump Taj Mahal. That opening came on the very same day as neighbor, Ocean Resort Casino
, the former Revel property, opened its doors
.