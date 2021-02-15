Top 10 new online slot games for winter 2021

We are seeing progress being made for capacity limits at land-based casinos, especially in Nevada where maximum capacity was raised from 25% to 35%
. Until that number continues to grow, online casinos will still be at the forefront and in order to keep players engaged, we need new games to debut. That is exactly what we have here, as we take a look at some new slot games for players to enjoy at various online casinos.10. Book of Nile: Magic Choice
Magic Choice is that latest in NetGame’s Book of Nile series that sees players reunited with Egyptian Pyramids, Pharaon and an adventurer for this expedition through Ancient Egypt.
The most valuable symbol of the game is the Secret Book, which is both a wild and scatter. If three or more books are found on the reels then 10 free games will launch the bonus game - Magic Free Spins.
If three or more scatters land on the reels within the bonus game, players are rewarded with 10 more free spins.9. Big Bucks Bandits MegawaysBig Bucks Bandits Megaways
provides 117,649 ways to win with a string of additional reaction wins and features offering rewards of up to 10,000x the bet.
The Double Cross Gamble feature allows players to gamble their winnings to multiply the total win by up to 5x. Players can choose to collect their winnings at any time or gamble to advance to the next multiplier.
The Trophy Jackpots feature offers multiple jackpots levels with the Platinum pot awarding 1,000x a player’s bet. 8. The Hand of MidasThe Hand of Midas
is a 5x3 slot played out in the shadow of a mysterious ancient temple.
If players see the King Midas symbol pop up on screen, they can expect a big win, seeing as this symbol is the most valuable in the entire game, paying anywhere between 2x and 20x.
The free spins mode is triggered if three or more scatters land on the reels, awarding a random number of free spins. 7. Bounty Belles
The five-reel, 243 payline slot follows the journey of iSoftBet’s three glamorous, but deadly, outlaws as they look to collect the lucrative wanted contracts on their heads.
On any spin, the Bounty Boost can be triggered with a wild bounty spin, expanding reels 3, 4 and 5 to add extra ways-to-win, going all the way up to 1,125 paylines.
Three or more special bonus symbols in Bounty Belles
trigger the feature-packed free spins, where players can enjoy expanding reels, Wild Bounty and Deadman’s Draw multipliers. 6. Multiplier Odyssey
Relax Gaming invites players to step onto an intergalactic battlefield for wins as large as 50,000x in its new slot, Multiplier Odyssey
.
Coins land across the game screen, displaying multiplier values that are added up and applied to a win each time a Coin Collector symbol appears.
Three bonus symbols blast players off into free spins, where seven spins are awarded, represented as lives in this cosmic battle. Each winning spin applies a multiplier from the display above the reel area, while every losing spin reduces a life.5. Totem Towers
Players can trigger the Totem Tower feature when multiple high or low symbols of the same color change to multipliers, while those who activate the game’s Line Boost functionality could unlock up to 101 new paylines.Totem Towers
offers 10, 15, 25 or 100 free games available to those who land three, four, five or six scatter symbols respectively. 4. Take NoteTake Note
is a 3x5 slot offering a bonus round, triggered when players land three Take Note symbols anywhere in view.
During the bonus round, players are granted five chances to snatch as many notes as they can.
Once all rounds are completed, the highest grabbed value is awarded, with a maximum win of up to 1,000x the stake.
Robert Lee, Commercial Director at Realistic Games, said, “Take Note is a classic Realistic Games title – familiar to our loyal fans but offering plenty of engagement to attract the new generation of players.”3. FaelornFaëlorn
is a 5x3 title inviting fearless players to select their hero from a choice of eight, before chasing archenemies across the fields, mountains and deserts where the game is set.
The SpinQuest feature allows slots players to win a guaranteed jackpot at the end of the adventure, by vanquishing all the rivals of the slot’s eight heroic characters.
Live bonus options, free spins and HiRoller games for experienced enthusiasts can all be discovered along the way.2. Treasure ManiaTreasure Mania
, Evoplay Entertainment’s latest release, takes players on a thrilling underground exploration centered on Warf the dwarf.
Help Warf collect bags of gold, coins, jewelry, stones and tools and get him a ticket for the Wild Trains feature to boost winnings by up to 700x. Players must be on their guard as Roblin, a jealous and greedy goblin, is out to steal the hard-earned treasure from the game’s likeable hero.
In the Bonus Mine feature, players will find two doors in the depths of the mine, where their task will be to choose the right door to ensure the Bonus game continues. Reach the tenth room and the goblin will be waiting with treasure worth 500x. 1. Ducks Till Dawn
Ducks move across the reels in Kalamba Games’ Ducks Till Dawn
and if one is caught in the crosshairs the player will win the amount shown on the duck. If multiple ducks are landed, the win can be multiplied up to 200x the bet for extra volatility.
The Spin Boost feature allows players to fill two meters at the top of the screen by simply playing the base game. The gauges increase with each spin and when full, award up to 15 free spins.
During the free spins feature, multipliers are higher than in the base game, offering even greater win potential.